WWE Issues Statement On Jinder Mahal Promo From SmackDown Live

WWE issued the following statement to WashingtonPost.com regarding the Jinder Mahal promo from this week’s Smackdown Live:

“Just like many other TV shows or movies, WWE creates programming with fictional personalities that cover real world issues and sensitive subjects. As a producer of such TV shows, WWE Corporate is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”

