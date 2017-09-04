WWE Issues Statement On Mauro Ranallo

As SmackDown LIVE announcer Mauro Ranallo’s been off of television for almost month now, and with no on-air references to him since Tom Phillips said he was “out sick” on the March 21 episode, there has been a great speculation about Ranallo’s status with WWE.

Fans noticed on Friday that Ranallo has removed references to WWE from his Twitter bio; it used to say he is a WWE commentator, but now the bio simply reads, “SHOWTIME Boxing/@rutten_ranallo/ COMBAT SPORTS CAROUSEL/ Mental Health Advocate.”

In addition, Ranallo has deleted several tweets about his absence from the WWE.

PWInsider.com reached out to WWE on Ranallo’s status in the company and received the following statement.

“Mauro Ranallo remains under contract with WWE until August 12, 2017.”

Ranallo has been active on Twitter in recent days promoting both an upcoming Showtime boxing appearance and his podcast with MMA legend Bas Rutten, Rutten & Ranallo. He also hinted at returning to calling mixed martial arts soon:

With the new Karma 11 Media Lab Studios set to open next week, @BasRuttenMMA & I will be back in the podcasting biz with @rutten_ranallo — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 7, 2017

I will be ringside for @ShowtimeBoxing April 22 at @barclayscenter for #BertoPorter and I hope to call #MMA again soon. Thanks! https://t.co/OzbpBclKH4 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 8, 2017

He’s also been active promoting mental health, frequently retweeting messages which use the hashtag “SickNotWeak.”

Rutten confirmed Ranallo’s absence was related to the bipolar diagnosis his friend has long been open to discussing.

“As everybody knows — he’s very vocal about it — Mauro is bipolar,” Rutten said. “Sometimes, a couple of times a year, things are going too fast and he needs to just simply slow down. But he’s doing good. I talked to him, he’s sending me funny video clips, he just sent me something — I didn’t take a look at it… but a happy thing – it’s all in good spirits. I think he will be back to normal very soon.”