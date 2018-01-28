WWE Issues Statement On Signing Ronda Rousey

WWE issued the following:

PHILADELPHIA — Everyone knew the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match would make history. Few knew it would involve iconic mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey.



The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion made her presence felt immediately following the 30-woman over-the-top-rope melee, walking to the ring to confront Woman’s Royal Rumble Match winner Asuka, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.



No words were exchanged, but Rousey spoke volumes when she pointed to the WrestleMania sign. When she offered a handshake to Asuka, her hand was slapped away. That didn’t deter her from pointing at the sign once more, before waving goodbye to the three Superstars in the ring.



Outside, she shook hands with Stephanie McMahon before exiting.



