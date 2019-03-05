WWE Issues Statement On The Passing Of King Kong Bundy

King Kong Bundy, one of the most prominent WWE Superstars of the 1980s and 90s, has died at the age of 61.

Wrestling promoter David Herro, a longtime friend of Bundy, made the announcement last night on Facebook.

“Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family. Rest in Peace Chris. We love you. Thank you for believing in me,” Herro wrote.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Alan Pallies, took on Hulk Hogan in a Steel Cage Match at WrestleMania 2 in 1986. WWE the following statement on Bundy’s passing.

King Kong Bundy passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Legend King Kong Bundy has passed away at age 61.

Bundy was appropriately called the “walking condominium,” standing at an impressive 6-foot-4 and weighing 458 pounds. The sight of Bundy stepping between the ropes was intimidating enough, but his crushing offense proved that he was every bit as destructive as advertised. In fact, Bundy was so powerful that he demanded referees count to five when he pinned his opponents to show that there was no way they were getting up.

The Atlantic City, N.J., native broke into WWE in the 1980s, dominating at the first WrestleMania and memorably challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage at WrestleMania 2.

Although Bundy left WWE in the late ’80s, he returned in 1994 as part of The Million Dollar Corporation, once again destroying rivals with the Avalanche Splash and proving that he was one of the greatest and most eye-catching big men to lace up a set of boots.

WWE extends its condolences to Bundy’s family, friends and fans.

Details surrounding Bundy’s death have not been disclosed.