WWE issued the following:

WWE is saddened to learn that Verne Troyer has passed away at age 49.



Best-known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films and Griphook in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the actor also served as a guest General Manager on Monday Night Raw in November 2009. After engaging The Miz in a war of words, Troyer put the reluctant A-Lister into a match against future WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.



WWE extends its condolences to Troyer’s family, friends and fans.