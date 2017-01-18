WWE Issues Survey To UK Fans, Asks About Watching TNA Impact Wrestling And Other Promotions

We noted before that WWE officials have a deal in the works to air content from top UK indie promotion Insane Championship Wrestling on the WWE Network. The deal could be announced within the next week or so and similar deals with indie promotions may be revealed soon.

Coming off the WWE United Kingdom Title tournament, the company issued a survey to UK fans seeking feedback on the tournament. They mentioned WWE Superstars possibly challenging for the UK Title, a potential WWE Network UK show and asked fans about their interest in the following promotions:

* PROGRESS Wrestling

* TNA Impact Wrestling

* International Pro Wrestling

* Preston City Wrestling

* Next Generation Wrestling

* Revolution Pro

* All Star Wrestling UK

* What Culture Pro Wrestling

* FutureShock Wrestling

* Insane Championship Wrestling