WWE Legend Blasts Shane McMahon’s WWE Hell In A Cell Spot

WWE Legend Superstar Billy Graham posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Shane ‘Idiot’ McMahon

As always, the WWE will first lie to us, then when they get caught they tell the fans the truth. I consider Shane McMahon to be nothing more than a rich man’s foolish son. In a deliberate attempt to deceive us, the WWE released a statement that daddy’s little son was just fine after this leap below and now they have told us that he really is hurt. Disgusting and I have no sympathy for this spoiled brat and maybe he wont try to defy gravity ever again for a worthless, meaningless, and dumb as Hell cheap pop.”