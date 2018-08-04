WWE Legend Calls Out The Protesting NFL Players

While appearing on Colt Cabana’s podcast, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan said the following about NFL players protesting:

“That was long before all this political stuff. It was OK to chant USA in another part of the world. It doesn’t matter. I’m going to chant USA no matter where Hacksaw Jim Duggan is.”

Duggan continued,

“Tell those NFL players to get off their knees. Only NFL game I watched last year was the Super Bowl. I go down to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio where those Wounded Warriors come in and last time I was down there they told us before we went in, ‘Hacksaw some of these kids are gonna be pretty messed up.’ First young guy walks in with his face burned off, ‘Hacksaw, I’m a big fan.’ Another guy comes in, pulls his leg off, ‘Hacksaw will you sign my leg for me?’ Tell those kids why you’re kneeling down. Protest all you want; but, a little respect I think.”

Colt Cabana gave the following disclaimer to listeners about the Duggan interview:

“This next part I contemplated just editing it out. I was just like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to get political or anything.’ I don’t know. He said it and he has the right to his views and I figured I’d be the bad person to edit out a stance I don’t believe in just so I’m swaying it my way. I feel like that’s the Fox News way of doing it, so I kept this part in because it looked like Jim really believes in it.”