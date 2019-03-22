WWE Legend Comes To The Defense of Baron Corbin

During his recent podcast with Christian, Edge commented on Baron Corbin being announced as Kurt Angle’s opponent for Wrestlemania 35:

“You know if you’re talking about storyline, yes it does make sense. I do however think that the name I mentioned last week makes more sense in terms of the entire span of their with John Cena […] maybe he’s in Zimbabwe or China or wherever shooting a movie with Jackie Chan.”

“In terms of if you look at it and say, right. Cena came out in Chicago to take Kurt Angle’s challenge I don’t know 18 years ago or whatever it was. For Kurt to be able to announce his WrestleMania opponent in the same building that happened it just seemed like such serendipity so there’s gotta be a reason why that didn’t happen.”

“You know I’m tired of people always knocking Corbin, man. He’s a talented dude. I know in the internet realm that’s not a popular opinion, but he’s a big, big, big man who can move and I like him. So it is great for him to be put in that slot and no matter where they go with the finish it’s a cool place for him to be.”