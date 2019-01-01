WWE Legend Comments On John Cena’s 17th World Title

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE legend Bubba Ray Dudley commented on John Cena possibly winning his 17th world title at Wrestlemania:

“There is going to be a large portion of wrestling fans who might not want to see John win since they don’t want to see Ric Flair’s record broken,” explained Bully Ray. “Listen, it’s tied right now, so the best way to get out of that is to have Flair endorse it. You have that final sit down between John Cena and Ric Flair where John is torn whether or not he really wants to do this. Does he really want to break the record out of respect for Ric?

Then Ric is the one who talks to him and smacks him in the face and tells him, ‘You go out there and break that record.’ When he wins, Ric Flair hands him the championship. That’s a mega moment. That’s a WrestleMania moment!”