WWE Legend Criticizes Matt Riddle

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on Matt Riddle:

“I was listening to Matt Riddle talk about Goldberg,” Booker T said. “I got a chance to watch Matt Riddle work. This guy needs a lot of work. You talk about somebody that needs to work on their craft? This Matt Riddle needs to work on his craft and that’s coming from Booker T.

“I wish Matt Riddle would come down to my school and get a first class wrestling 101 training. Before Matt Riddle starts talking about anybody, Matt Riddle needs to work on his game and work on it very hard and that’s coming from a Hall of Famer. That’s coming from one of the best in the business.”

“Matt Riddle can say whatever he wants to say about Booker T but I was top 5 in the world,” Booker T said. “I hovered somewhere in that top five echelon. Was I number one? I don’t know, I can’t answer that question but I knew I was good. I was real good and some nights I was perfect. Hey Matt Riddle, work on your game kid. That’s coming from the five-time champ.”