WWE Legend Explains Why Brock Lesnar Should Beat Kofi Kingston

During an edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) talked about why Brock Lesnar should win the WWE Title from Kofi Kingston:

“Brock’s name is known by people who might not be wrestling fans, Brock should bring a lot of eyes to this show on Friday, he’s the biggest name, and that’s why they’re going with him. And Brock as your champion is what’s best for business right now, with your show going to FOX.”