WWE Legend Feels Sasha Banks’ Career Is Over

In an interview with Boston Wrestling MWF, WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas talked about how Sasha Banks made a failed “power play” by complaining about her spot. Here are a few quotes from the interview courtesy of WrestlingNewsSource.com:

“If she [does] decide to come back, they’re going to destroy her. Her career is over. They’ll job her out.

“What she… just told them, ‘you can’t trust me’.”

“You know how many women right now [are] kissing up to Triple H, kissing up to Stephanie [McMahon] and saying, ‘who are you gonna put in that spot?'”

“She left a spot. They’re glad she’s gone.”

Atlas’ comments start around 3 minutes into the video: