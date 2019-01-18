WWE Legend Gives High Praise To All Elite Wrestling

During his recent podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on the launch of All Elite Wrestling:

“They’re coming in hot, I’ve never seen anything like this, a company that is a pop up is major players. TNA was built around a bunch of young guys that were unknowns, these are guys who are starting an organization and they are signing big contracts.”

“With Chris Jericho behind this thing, that’s a legitimizer. They have a major player that’s been all over the world and has done it all, as well as Chris Jericho is that teacher, he isn’t going to be that guy that’s just along for the ride, more power to him for taking a shot at it.”