WWE Legend Gives High Praise To Ronda Rousey’s YouTube Promo

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE legend Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) gave his thoughts on Ronda Rousey’s profanity-laced YouTube promo:

“If you really look at this the right way, you’re going to see the genius that it is, I don’t even have to explain it for you to see how genius it really is because Dave [Lagreca] already explained it. You said you were happy, you were mad, you were sad, frustrated. A one minute promo took you on a rollercoaster of emotions and now you want to see this match even more. Job done. It doesn’t matter how they get the job done, only that it gets done.”

“If anybody can pull off this type of promo, it’s her. Coming out of Ronda’s mouth it is legitimate. That’s how a legitimate person who came from the outside world would react. Who has come from the outside? Kurt Angle, Ken Shamrock. What if Kurt Angle or Ken Shamrock would’ve said the same thing a year after and said, ‘Screw the WWE universe, I’m an Olympic gold medalist. I’m not playing by their rules. I’m just going to snap ankles.’ Would it have worked? Of course it would because they come from a different world. It’s all they know and if they were so mad about the world of sports entertainment [then that’s how they would react].”