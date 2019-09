During his podcast, Booker T commented on wanting to manage The Street Profits. Booker T said he would like to take them to the next level and add more “street” on them. If not managing, Booker T would like to be a mentor for them or an adviser.

Booker T talked about his segment with the Street Profits from RAW. Booker T said his segment was meant to be a message for the Profits to stop “jiving” and claim the tag team division.