WWE Legend Interested In Working Saudi Arabia Show

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley noted that he would be interested in wrestling at an event in Saudi Arabia if the price was right:
“I can be had for a certain price,” Foley said. “If they wanted a rematch of the cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my god they’d probably get it. Working slower than I did 21 years ago, but I’d be out there.”
