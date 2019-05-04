WWE Legend Interested In Working Saudi Arabia Show

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley noted that he would be interested in wrestling at an event in Saudi Arabia if the price was right:

“I can be had for a certain price,” Foley said. “If they wanted a rematch of the cell badly enough and were willing to pay for it, then my god they’d probably get it. Working slower than I did 21 years ago, but I’d be out there.”

