WWE Legend Opening A New Restaurant Today, Triple H On Tye Dillinger And The Royal Rumble, Top 10
Published On 01/30/2017 | News
– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at WrestleMania moments of Royal Rumble winners:
– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is opening a new BBQ restaurant in the Memphis area today. Lawler owns another establishment on Beale Street in Memphis.
Opening today! King Jerry Lawler's Memphis Barbecue Company, 465 Germantown Pkw. 11am-9pm daily
Come eat like a King!!! pic.twitter.com/9KZq7lefi9
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 30, 2017
– Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger being featured in the Royal Rumble last night:
The number 10 spot wasn't gifted or given … it was earned. And it was awesome. @WWEDillinger #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/XQg1WL9zjF
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 30, 2017