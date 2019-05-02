WWE Legend Says He Tried To Help Lio Rush

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on attempting to give advice to Lio Rush:

“I pulled him aside the last time I saw him and told him ‘I’m hearing stuff in the locker room. What’s wrong?’ He said nothing’s wrong. It was a blatant lie to my face. I let him know that if he has a question, right now is the time to do that,” Henry said.

“You’re likely not going to run into someone who knows the system like I know the system. He didn’t do that. He lied to my face. Sometimes you have to talk to people that know more than you do.”

“If you can’t pay for a rental car, you can’t pay for a hotel with the money that you’re making every week then you need to change the way you’re spending. You can’t blame that on the office. If you spent everything before you got it, that’s your problem,” Henry said.

“Back in my day, they would’ve told him, ‘Lio, Bobby shouldn’t have to drive. He shouldn’t have to carry his bag.’ Yokozuna was my responsibility,” he continued.

“After these comments, he’s gonna have to go somewhere, or the company’s gonna have to tell him ‘good luck with your future endeavors.'”

“It’s not a race issue. It’s an ego issue. Who are you? Nobody is exempt from being respectful to the business and paying homage to the guys drawing money. We all have done it. Steve Austin did it. The Rock did it. You better than The Rock? Get the hell outta here!”