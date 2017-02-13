WWE Legend Says Rappers Ruined The Grammys

Road Warrior Animal posted the following on his Facebook page in response to A Tribe Called Quest’s performance at The Grammy Awards last night.

“Once again Rappers ruin the Grammys with that stupid song with words like resist and no one can tell you what to do. Having people of color Muslim and Mexican come on stage, are you that stupid and can not see that where all the drugs are coming from the southern borders or all the Radical Islamic that promote death to America? Really well legends it’s your relative using those drugs ir getting killed by terrorists then you will get it. Insulting performance!”