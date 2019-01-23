WWE Legend Teases An In-Ring Comeback

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, Sean “X-PAC” Waltman commented his WWE legends deal and a possible return to the ring:

“I just have to renew my Legends deal. And I’m not sure if I’m going to. People have reached out to me. I’m not going to go into any further details if that’s what [the host] is asking about. That’s where I’m going to leave it. I’m just going to wait and see. I’m in a pretty good position.”

“Yes, I can wrestle and actually things are starting to get interesting. I’m starting to get back in shape again.”