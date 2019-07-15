WWE Legend Turns Down RAW Reunion, Several Names Scheduled

During a recent Q&A, Jim Ross revealed that Vince McMahon pitched an idea for JR to be part of the upcoming RAW Reunion show despite the fact that he is under contract to AEW. JR noted that Tony Khan approved the appearance but he still ended up turning down the offer.

The RAW Reunion is scheduled for July 22nd and the following names are advertised to appear:

Eric Bischoff, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr., Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt. Slaughter, and Santino Marella.