WWE Legend’s Advice To Roman Reigns and Other WWE Stars, Help Support Creators Affected By YouTube Policy Change

– WWE legend Gerald Brisco recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and gave his advice for the current generation of WWE stars:

“I tell that to guys now. There are guys in this era right here and now that could get over back in mine and there are guys in mine that could definitely get over in this one here. It’s not the gimmick. It’s not the storyline because our storyline’s are simple and it not that a lot of individuals didn’t have a lot of gimmicks but it’s the person behind it. It is that person that works his ass off every night in the ring and stays consistent and stays true to himself. Stone Cold Steve Austin and my son Wes have become very good friends and Stone Cold’s advice to Wes every time he talks to him is be yourself. Stay true to yourself and I couldn’t say it any better but coming from Stone Cold to Wes means a hell of a lot more than me telling my son the same thing.”

Brisco also had this message for Roman Reigns:

“If he just stays himself and doesn’t change (the people are going to hate him and the people are going to love him) but look at John Cena. He is one of the most revered guys but in the beginning people loved and then hated and still they love / hate him, but he is still one of the most revered guys there is. Stay true to yourself and don’t get off course and don’t let people talk you into changing, don’t let the fans convince you that you need to change. Just be yourself and pretty soon they will see this is who you are. That is my advice to these young guys and if you believe in something than make it yours and make it work.”

– An online petition has been set up to help video content creators that have been affected by YouTube’s recent advertising policy change. You can check it out below: