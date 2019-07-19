WWE Legend’s In-Ring Career Finished?, Britt Baker Concussion Update

– Sean “X-Pac” Waltman said the following about his in-ring career during his recent podcast:

“By the way, I’m f***ing done wrestling. I’m done. I’m not saying I’m never gonna have another match, but yeah I decided. The Wrestlemania weekend show, myself, Hurricane and Liger, the six-man, that’s it. That was it. I’m f***ing done. If I have a match in WWE on like Wrestlemania or … I’ll f***ing, NXT Takeover, actually. I’m more interested in having a match on a show like that. It would mean more to me. Maybe I’ll team with Matt Riddle. Maybe a six-man so I can have a little more protection.”

– Adam Cole noted the following about his girlfriend Britt Baker suffering a concussion at AEW Fight for the Fallen: