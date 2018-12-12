WWE Legends To Participate In NY Islanders’ WWE Night

WWE issued the following:

Join WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Sgt. Slaughter, as well as WWE Superstar Bobby Roode, as the NY Islanders present WWE Night at the Barclays Center on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. local time.



With prices beginning at $79, the WWE Universe will receive a New York Islanders game ticket as they prepare to take on the Vegas Golden Knights and a 200-Level ticket to a WWE Live Event taking place on Dec. 27 at NYCB LIVE in Long Island. Click here to get tickets.



In addition, fans will have the unique opportunity to be part of a special Pregame Panel in which Foley, Slaughter and Roode will talk about the history of WWE in New York and give the WWE Universe a chance to ask the Superstars questions about their experience both in and out of the ring.



The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive ISLESMANIA T-shirt