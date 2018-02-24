WWE Lists The Top 10 NXT Takeover Matches Of All Time

WWE recently posted a top 10 list on their website that ranks the top matches in the history of NXT Takeover events. Here is the list:

10) Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro (NXT ArRival)

9) Asuka vs. Ember Moon – NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

8) Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival – NXT Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Elimination Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

7) Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley – NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match (NXT TakeOver: Rival)

6) Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

5) #DIY vs. The Revival – NXT Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls Match (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

4) Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

3) Sami Zayn vs. Neville – NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: R Evolution)

2) Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – NXT Women’s Championship 30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match (NXT TakeOver: Respect)

1) Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas – NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia)