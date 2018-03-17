WWE Lists Top 10 Greatest Women’s Matches In History

WWE.com recently looked at the top ten greatest women’s matches in the history of the sports entertainment company. You can check out the list here:

#10 – 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble

#9 – Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano — (Women’s Championship Match: SummerSlam, Aug. 29, 1994)

#8 – Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley — (Raw Women’s Championship Match: Monday Night Raw, Feb. 13, 2017)

#7 – Paige vs. Emma — (NXT Women’s Championship Match: NXT ArRIVAL)

#6 – Trish Stratus vs. Lita — (Women’s Championship Match: Monday Night Raw, Dec. 6, 2004)

#5 – Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — (NXT Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: NXT TakeOver: RIVAL)

#4 – Asuka vs. Ember Moon – (NXT Women’s Championship Match: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

#3 – Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch — (WWE Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: WrestleMania 32)

#2 – Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks — (WWE Women’s Championship Match: Raw July 25, 2016)

#1 – Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – (NXT Women’s Championship Match: NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)