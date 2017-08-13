WWE Live Event Results – Augusta, ME 8/12/2017

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Augusta, ME at the Augusta Civic Center and here are the results.

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows

— Goldust defeated R-Truth

— WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) defeated Akira Tozawa

— Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

— John Cena defeated Rusev

— Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

— WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro (c) defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

— Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)