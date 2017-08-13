WWE Live Event Results – Bangor, ME 8/11/2017

WWE held a live event on Friday in Bangor, ME at the Cross Insurance Center and here are the results.

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson

— Goldust defeated R-Truth

— WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville © defeated Akira Tozawa

— Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

— Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

— WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro © defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

— Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)