WWE Live Event Results – Bangor, ME 8/11/2017

WWE held a live event on Friday in Bangor, ME at the Cross Insurance Center and here are the results.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz defeated Elias, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson
— Goldust defeated R-Truth
— WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville © defeated Akira Tozawa
— Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas
— Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Sasha Banks, Mickie James, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma
— WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Sheamus and Cesaro © defeated Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews
— Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)