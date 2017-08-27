WWE Live Event Results – Baton Rouge, LA 8/26/2017

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, LA at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena. Here are the results.

— Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin.

— Rusev defeated Sin Cara.

— The Hype Bros defeated Epico and Aiden English.

— AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to retain the WWE US Title.

— Charlotte and Becky Lynch defeated Lana and Tamina.

— The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

— Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (with some help from The Singh Brothers) to retain his WWE World Title.