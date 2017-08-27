WWE Live Event Results – Carbondale, IL 8/25/2017

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE held a live event on Friday in Carbondale, IL at the SIU Arena and here are the results:

— Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus & Cesaro to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles

— Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Title

— Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth, Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

— John Cena defeated Samoa Joe

— Mickie James & Alicia Fox defeated Emma & Nia Jax

— Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

— Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification

