WWE Live Event Results – Jonesboro, AR 8/26/2017

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Jonesboro, AR at the Arkansas State University Convocation Center. Here are the results.

— Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.

— Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain his WWE Cruiserweight Title.

— Heath Slater, Rhyno, Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, and R-Truth defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Goldust in a 12-Man Tag Team bout.

— John Cena defeated Samoa Joe.

— Alicia Fox and Mickie James defeated Nia Jax and Emma.

— Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt.

— Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification.