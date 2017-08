WWE Live Event Results – Tampa, FL 8/12/2017

WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Tampa, FL at the Amalie Arena and here are the results.

— WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Kevin Owens

— WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: The New Day (c) defeated The Usos, Breezango, and The Hype Bros

— Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis

— Luke Harper defeated Mike Kanellis

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Tye Dillinger, Sin Cara, and Chad Gable defeated Aiden English, Epico, and Erick Rowan

— Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

— WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) defeated Samoa Joe

— 4-on-3 Handicap Match: Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina, Lana, and Carmella

— WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) defeated Randy Orton