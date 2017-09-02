WWE Live Event Results – Wichita, KS 9/1/2017

Thanks to Andy Latham for the following WWE live event results from Friday’s show in Wichita, Kansas:

* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title

* RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose retained over Cesaro & Sheamus and The Hardys

* Finn Balor defeated Elias

* John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Alicia Fox, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks in a Fatal 4 Way. Jax tried to attack Bliss after the match but she escaped

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Jason Jordan after an exposed turnbuckle shot. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were ejected from ringside earlier

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman by DQ after a shot with the steel ring steps. After the match, Braun left Reigns laying with a powerslam. He came back to the ring and stood a table up but Reigns blocked a second powerslam and speared Braun through the table to end the show