WWE Looking For New Creative Writers

Coming off a period where WWE’s creative process has been heavily criticized, the company is now seeking positions for Writer’s Assistants. It should be noted that applicants need at least two years in TV writing and/or production experience and a bachelors in Film/TV/Drama, Media Studies, Journalism, Communications, English or any related field of study is preferred as well.

For everyone who thinks they can do it better, here's your opportunity. Merry Christmas! https://t.co/FJch1rOXCM — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) December 24, 2018