WWE Looking To Repackage Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have been stuck in some kind of limbo on SmackDown LIVE for the past couple of months. The blue brand has been the land of opportunity for a lot of guys, but it hasn’t treated the former Wyatt Family members well.

Heading into WrestleMania 33, Harper was on the cusp of a huge babyface run in his pursuit of the WWE Championship. All that momentum is now gone and Harper has not appeared on SmackDown LIVE since July 4 in an Independence Day Battle Royal.

Rowan’s last television appearance also took place in the Independence Day Battle Royal.

On a recent edition of The Sheet Podcast, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet said that WWE is looking to repackage both Harper and Rowan with new personas. It was noted that these plans aren’t 100%, and it is unclear if both men will receive their own gimmick, but the assumption is they will be reforming their partnership with something new.

The reason for this potential change is because WWE officials want to distance the two from Bray Wyatt. The belief is fans still see them and think of Wyatt.

During their absence, Harper and Rowan have continued to work live events and dark matches. Before SmackDown LIVE last week, Harper teamed with Sami Zayn and Tye Dillinger in a victory over Mike Kanellis and The Ascension.