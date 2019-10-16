WWE Looking To Start An NXT Japan Brand?

There has been recent speculation that WWE is looking to expand the NXT brand into Japan. Dave Meltzer discussed the rumor:

“They’re definitely working on it. They’ve talked to a number of companies in Japan. They’ve tried to buy companies in Japan. I don’t know of any deals that have gone through. The ones I’ve heard about didn’t go through. They wanted to buy NOAH, so it didn’t go through.”

“There’s talk about different people being hired as Japanese trainers, big names. I don’t wanna say until I get it confirmed, but there are two big names that have gone around as far as them hiring. Yeah, they wanna do NXT Japan, absolutely. They’ve been making moves in that direction.”