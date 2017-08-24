WWE Looks At Adam Cole, Top 10 Brutal Backstage Brawls In WWE 2K17 (Video)

— WWE.com has released an article about “5 things you need to know about NXT’s newest Superstar, Adam Cole,” which includes how many current WWE Superstars he’s wrestled in the past, being inspired by Bruce Lee and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and more. As noted, Cole made his WWE NXT debut over the weekend at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III when he attacked newly crowned NXT Champion Drew McIntyre.

