WWE Looks At AJ Styles’ First Year, Cesaro In The Iron Throne (Photo), Fastest Rumble Eliminations
Published On 01/28/2017 | News
– The latest WWE Top 10 video features the fastest Royal Rumble match eliminations, seen below:
– WWE has posted an infographic looking at WWE Champion AJ Styles’ first year in the company at this link. They noted that Styles had 38 wins, 19 losses and 1 draw in his first year.
– As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro has been in Germany doing promotional work for WWE this week. He tweeted the following from the Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones:
Relaxing for a moment after 3 great days of media promoting the February Germany tour #IronThrone @HBO @GameOfThrones #ChampionOfTagTeams pic.twitter.com/emWJLFRidU
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) January 27, 2017