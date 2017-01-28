WWE Looks At AJ Styles’ First Year, Cesaro In The Iron Throne (Photo), Fastest Rumble Eliminations

– The latest WWE Top 10 video features the fastest Royal Rumble match eliminations, seen below:

– WWE has posted an infographic looking at WWE Champion AJ Styles’ first year in the company at this link. They noted that Styles had 38 wins, 19 losses and 1 draw in his first year.

– As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro has been in Germany doing promotional work for WWE this week. He tweeted the following from the Iron Throne from HBO’s Game of Thrones: