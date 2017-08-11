WWE Looks At Controversial SummerSlam Endings, Triple H Sends Message To UK Club, Ted DiBiase

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at the most controversial SummerSlam endings – Bret Hart vs. The Undertaker with guest referee Shawn Michaels in 1997, guest referee Triple H turning on Daniel Bryan in 2013, guest referee Triple H getting involved in CM Punk vs. John Cena in 2011, Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker in 2015 and Lesnar vs. Randy Orton in 2016.

– WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be appearing at Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop on International Drive in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, August 23rd from 5pm until 7pm. Visit ShopHulkHogan.com or call 407-674-7457 for more information.

– As seen below, Triple H sent out a special message for the West Ham United soccer club to announce Sunday’s match at Manchester United as they prepare for the Premier League’s kickoff. He tweeted the video and wrote, “@WestHamUtd have some work to do before #SummerSlam weekend… #COYI @SkySports @PremierLeague”