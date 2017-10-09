WWE Looks At Eve Torres For Hispanic Heritage Month, Titus Bringing Indy Driver To RAW, WWE Stock

– Above and below are the latest Hispanic Heritage Month videos from WWE and NBCUniversal, looking at sportscaster Andres Cantor and former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres.
– WWE stock was down 0.21% today, closing at $23.46 per share. Today’s high was $23.64 and the low was $23.34.
– Titus O’Neil tweeted the following about bringing race car driver Pippa Mann to tonight’s RAW in Indianapolis as his guest:
Bringing my friend @PippaMann &family to her 1st @WWE #Raw 2nite.She's a hell of an @IndyCar Driver&Fellow @SusanGKomen Supporter&Partner❤️🌎 pic.twitter.com/NFzR79Z1js
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) October 9, 2017