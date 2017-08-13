WWE Looks At John Cena’s SummerSlam Losing Streak, Bobby Roode Hypes NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

– WWE has released this clip of NXT Champion Bobby Roode talking with Kayla Braxton about various topics to promote his upcoming title defense against Drew McIntyre at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. You can see the full interview below:

– WWE recently looked at John Cena’s losing streak at SummerSlam, which dates back to 2011. The article that was posted on WWE.com focused on each of his losing efforts against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk/Big Show, and CM Punk. Cena is scheduled to wrestle Baron Corbin at SummerSlam next weekend.