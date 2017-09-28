WWE Looks At Kairi Sane, NXT Fatal 4 Way Now Official, Drew McIntyre On Roderick Strong

– WWE posted this video looking at Kairi Sane, winner of The Mae Young Classic.

– Speaking of Kairi, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on this week’s episode that the vacant Women’s Title will be decided at “Takeover: Houston” during Survivor Series weekend with a Fatal 4 Way. Sane’s three opponents will be decided over the next few weeks with qualifying matches.

– NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on next week’s title match with Roderick Strong: