WWE Looks At Roman Reigns – Big E On Twitter, Nikki Bella Dancing, The Bar Raps

– Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at recent Twitter shots between Roman Reigns and Big E. As noted, Reigns will return on Monday’s RAW and it’s believed the return will set up The Shield vs. The New Day for WWE Survivor Series.

– Nikki Bella noted on Twitter that she recently started salsa dancing classes. The former Dancing With The Stars competitor noted in a recent YouTube video that she would continue dancing after being eliminated from the competition because of how good dancing makes her feel.

– Below is new video of RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar rapping with German rapper Eko Freezy before the WWE live event in Dortmond, Germany this week: