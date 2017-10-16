WWE Looks At The Shield’s History (Video), Announcement For Adam Cole On CNN Show, SmackDown

– Above is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown with Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode and a Survivor Series challenge from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– WWE announced the following on WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole appearing on CNN’s “Parts Unknown” show with Anthony Bourdain this coming Sunday:

Adam Cole to be featured on “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” When you hear the phrase “parts unknown” in sports-entertainment circles, your mind might immediately go to the mysterious hometown of such legendary Superstars as Papa Shango and The Missing Link. This Sunday, however, you can add NXT’s Adam Cole to the list, as The Undisputed ERA frontman will appear on the Anthony Bourdain travel show of the same name. Along with his girlfriend, independent wrestler Britt Baker, Cole will be featured on a new episode of CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” this weekend. The show, which spotlights destinations around the world, examines the culture of Pittsburgh in the upcoming episode. As part of his trip to the Steel City, Bourdain took in a local independent wrestling show and interviewed Cole and Baker about their lives as freelance grapplers. The episode was filmed before Cole joined NXT in August and took the brand by storm alongside his Undisputed ERA teammates, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly. Visit ExplorePartsUnknown.com for details on how you can see this week’s episode.

– WWE posted this video looking at the destructive history of The Shield: