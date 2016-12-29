WWE Looks At Tommy End (Video), Which Brand Gets Money In The Bank, Luke Bryan – AJ Styles
Published On 12/29/2016 | News
– WWE posted this video looking at recent signee Tommy End:
– The 2017 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will be a SmackDown-exclusive event. As noted, the event has been announced for June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
– As noted, singer-songwriter Luke Bryan was backstage for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Nashville. Here he is with WWE Champion AJ Styles:
Met the champ. Thanks @AJStylesOrg. pic.twitter.com/4De49MEqyN
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) December 29, 2016