WWE Looks At Tommy End (Video), Which Brand Gets Money In The Bank, Luke Bryan – AJ Styles

Published On 12/29/2016 | By Marc Middleton | News

– WWE posted this video looking at recent signee Tommy End:

– The 2017 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will be a SmackDown-exclusive event. As noted, the event has been announced for June 18th from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

– As noted, singer-songwriter Luke Bryan was backstage for last night’s WWE SmackDown in Nashville. Here he is with WWE Champion AJ Styles:

