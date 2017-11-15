WWE Looks At War Games Match, Next Week’s NXT Episode, Lars Sullivan/Kassius Ohno Video

– Above is a new video with an inside look at the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” main event for this Saturday night in Houston at the Toyota Center. As noted, the match will feature The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe.

– As noted, WWE recently announced that Johnny Gargano vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne would take place before Takeover at the Toyota Center. NXT General Manager William Regal announced on tonight’s show that Gargano vs. Dunne will air on next Wednesday’s NXT episode. Ruby Riot vs. Sonya Deville will also be taped before Takeover to air next Wednesday.

– Lars Sullivan remains undefeated after his match with Raul Mendoza on tonight’s NXT episode, going into his match with Kassius Ohno at Takeover on Saturday night. Below is a post-match segment with Lars and Ohno from tonight: