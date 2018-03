Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE UK Superstar Tyler Bate is currently out of action with a minor knee injury.

As a result, WWE has made some changes to The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

At the most recent NXT TV tapings, it was indicated by fans in attendance at the show that Bate and Trent Seven were replaced by Roderick Strong and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.