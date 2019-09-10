WWE Makes Changes To Major PPV Weekend Schedule

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that WWE will no longer being running four events at the same arena during major PPV weekends. This policy change will go into effect at the Royal Rumble.

At this time, Smackdown is scheduled for Dallas, TX. World’s Collide (replacing NXT Takeover) will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston and the Royal Rumble will be at Minute Maid Park. RAW is currently being booked for San Antonio.

Despite being replaced during Royal Rumble weekend, NXT Takeover events are still expected to be scheduled during 2020. Dave Meltzer noted the following:

“You know Takeovers will be bigger because of two hours on TV and also you know they’re gonna be promoted on television on USA rather than on the WWE Network. There’s probably 1.2 million homes that get WWE Network in the United States and there’s 87 million or so that get the USA Network. So, in theory the interest in these Takeover shows should be multiplied many times over so it should be as far as interest level.”