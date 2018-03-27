WWE Makes Changes To Title Match At WrestleMania

WWE has announced that Rusev has been added to the United States Title match at WrestleMania 34. It will now see Randy Orton defending the title against Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, and Rusev.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network. It’s the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured. Here is the updated card:

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Roman Reigns

Mixed Tag Team Match: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Tag Team Match: Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Asuka

WWE Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: The Miz © vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match: Cesaro & Sheamus © vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Nia Jax

Women’s Battle Royal

WWE United States Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Randy Orton © vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode vs. Rusev

Vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander